Discover the best kept EIS secret

Peter Carey
May 13, 2022
May 13, 2022
We know that advisers want to see certain elements from the EIS funds they recommend:

  • An outstanding track record over time
  • Later stage investments, removing much of the start up risk
  • Targeting exits within a 5 year period

Now this is available to you and your clients through an emerging player in the market.

This company has a long-term partnership with Amazon Alexa, to develop business ideas. They have a series of SEIS funds and a very successful institutional fund, as well as now an EIS fund.

One of their biggest successes to date is the Series A into SuperAwesome, which was sold five years later to Epic Games, the company behind global phenomenon Fortnite.

To find out more… and who it is, read through their factsheet below.

