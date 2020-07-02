For a taster of what the MPS Webinar has to offer, see below snapshot of questions to be put to the experts:

Do you think clients appreciate just how hard portfolio managers and advisers work to ensure their needs are being met?

What impact would having a MPS in place at the point of sale make?

Would you say that having a values based ethical/ESG managed portfolio would give IFA’s access to more client money, as it is more tangible than a traditional investment?

How have you seen investors’ and advisors’ attitudes towards passive investing changing over the past decade?

What are the killer advantages to your clients and your business of using a MPS?

If you have any further queries or concerns you would like answered, please email [email protected] and we will put to the panel.

Click here to register>>