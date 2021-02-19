Do you want to take advantage of tax reliefs available before the end of tax year?

Don’t miss Mark Brownridge, the Director General of the EIS Association (EISA), chair and contribute to Kickstart Capital’s two comprehensive EIS webinars.

The first webinar will take place 23rd February 2.00pm and includes a Pre-Budget EIS Review.

The second webinar takes place 23rd March 2.00 pm and includes a Post-Budget EIS Review.

Do you want an investment where you, the company you invest in, and the UK can all benefit? Do you want Income Tax Relief on the money you invest at 30% (EIS) or 50% (SEIS)? Do you want an investment with a number of other potential tax benefits?

Sign up to Kickstart Capital’s EIS Webinar series and say yes to all these questions!

What will the Webinar’s cover?

An introduction to EIS and SEIS, how they work, the tax benefits and their general aims.

EIS and how everyone can win – the investor, the company, the country.

The current state of the EIS market, including EIS and the COVID-19 Pandemic. • EIS – End of Tax Year Opportunities

Who will be featured?

Wren & Fraser- Funeral Plans made simple.

Epaysecure – eCommerce electronic payments for the digital new world. An easier way to control your funds,wherever, whenever.

The Best.. – Celebrating the best things in life.

The Lagoon – A Surf & Adventure Park.

FinOptit – Beyond Complexity lies Financial Clarity.

NewPath – Making Mobile Internet Technology Affordable.

As well as the content above, the 23rd February Webinar will include an EIS Pre-Budget Review and the 23rd March Webinar, will include an EIS Post-Budget Review.

Sing up here!