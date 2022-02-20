X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Don’t Use The End Of Lockdown To Force Workers Back Into The Office, AWA Warns Employers

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 20, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Only 2% of employees in the financial sector want to go back to five days a week in the office. 

Employers will be making a potentially fatal mistake if they use the end of Covid-19 restrictions to force staff across the financial space back into the office every day, management consultancy Advanced Workplace Associates (AWA) is warning.

“That last two years have shown us that properly managed hybrid working is beneficial to both employers and employees,” says Andrew Mawson, managing director of AWA. “Research among organisations we advise globally has shown only 2% of workers in the financial sector want to go back to the office five days a week, with the overwhelming majority wanting to work from home at least two days. Talented people will choose the employers that give them flexibility and – as we’ve seen with the so called ‘Great Resignation’ – employees will quit jobs if their bosses force them back into the office all the time.

“Employers have to realise that the genie is out of the bottle. Workers have seen that flexibility can work and bosses who are not sensitive to their employees’ needs will suffer accordingly.”

Data obtained by AWA through workplace surveys of nearly 600 financial employees during lockdown found that, before Covid-19, 69% of staff were happy to work five days a week in the office, but that has now dropped to just 2%, and 94% of financial workers now want work from home at least two days a week.

AWA has also found that staff prefer to go into the office in major cities on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, raising the prospect of offices being packed midweek and empty on the “shoulder” days of Monday and Friday. Unless work patterns are effectively management by employers, AWA has warned that inefficient use of offices would be expensive and bad for the environment.

About Advanced Workplace Associates:

Founded in 1992, AWA is a multi-disciplined and independent management consultancy that helps organisations make a step change in the performance of their people and workplaces.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine