Double Recognition for Regenerate Ventures

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
September 22, 2022
in GBI, News
Regenerate Ventures has been short-listed as a finalist for the Growth Investor Awards, in the Best EIS Manager – New Entrant category. This follows on from winning the Best New Entrant award at the EIS Association Awards earlier this year. 

Regenerate Ventures have also been selected to appear on a panel alongside the FCA, to discuss the new fund labelling proposals on sustainability that are being announced shortly. The webinar takes place on 17 October at 1pm.

Regenerate Ventures are gaining recognition for what they are doing and how they are doing it. As the only AgTech fund in the EIS sector, where their investments are helping with both food security and tackling climate change, they are becoming a natural choice for investors seeking a sustainable EIS solution.

