The Dominic Cummings furore over the bank holiday weekend shows no signs of stopping as Scottish Conservative MP resigns position. Meanwhile UK markets rally as lockdown loosens, and furlough scheme starts wind down.

Douglas Ross posted his resignation on Twitter this morning.

I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ — Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020

UK markets respond to Boris’ lockdown announcement yesterday.

U.K. stocks rise after Boris Johnson outlines plans for the re-opening of outdoor markets, car showrooms and shops in England https://t.co/Qq9H6g2nR3 pic.twitter.com/UvEpr9TscD — Bloomberg (@business) May 26, 2020

Europes largest IPO hopes to raise €2 Billion this year, despite market slowdown.

JAB Holdings plans to raise as much as €2bn from the Amsterdam listing of its JDE Peet’s coffee business, pressing ahead with Europe’s largest IPO this year despite the chill cast over markets by coronavirus. Story w/ @JudithREvanshttps://t.co/DraUXhlTC7 — Arash Massoudi (@ArashMassoudi) May 18, 2020

Chancellor Rishi Sunak sets out furlough wind down.

Firms will have to pay 25% of furloughed workers’ wages as the government prepares to wind down its coronavirus Job Retention scheme. Read more @CitywireWealth https://t.co/9XVIJOqFOm — Citywire (@Citywire) May 26, 2020

UK reviews Huawei’s 5G network again.

The UK is reviewing Huawei's role in its 5G network again, and it's a new sign it could still cave to US pressure https://t.co/mNnki23IjX — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 26, 2020

One time Asia’s richest man dies at 96.

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho, who built a business empire from scratch and became one of Asia's richest men, dies at the age of 98 https://t.co/vROwD0XfPa pic.twitter.com/nDpEmhG9Er — Reuters (@Reuters) May 26, 2020

