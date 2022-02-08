X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

DWP pensions regulatory changes must be brought into Government ‘Regulatory Initiatives Grid’ to plug ‘glaring gap’, says Aegon

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 8, 2022
in News
Share this story
Photo of Steven Cameron
Photo of Steven Cameron.
Share this story

In its response to the Treasury consultation on a new post Brexit financial services regulatory framework (which closes 9 February), Aegon has called out the need for the DWP’s pension-related regulatory changes to be brought into the Government’s Regulatory Initiatives Grid. Aegon believes this is necessary to paint a full picture of the regulatory burden facing the pensions industry. It also hopes this will lead to greater alignment between DWP and FCA pension regulations, avoiding unnecessary differences between contract and trust based pensions which confuse members and add to costs.

Steven Cameron (pictured), Pensions Director at Aegon said:

“Government and regulators recognise there’s a huge amount of regulatory change facing the financial services industry and their recently introduced Regulatory Initiatives Grid is designed to show all of this together, allowing all parties to monitor the overall regulatory burden on firms. The Grid includes initiatives from many sources including the Bank of England, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulatory Authority, HM Treasury and the Pensions Regulator.

“However, surprisingly, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is not included in the Grid which creates a glaring gap when it comes to assessing the regulatory burden faced by the pensions industry. This means there’s no visibility in the Grid of initiatives such as the review of automatic enrolment, simpler pension statements, the pension season or changes to the statutory right to transfer. The Treasury’s review of the post-Brexit financial services regulatory framework is designed to make improvements and is an ideal opportunity to remedy this.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine