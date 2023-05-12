Dynamic Planner launches latest Consumer Duty support as thinking shifts to delivery 

Dynamic Planner has added to its range of Consumer Duty support to help advice firms take control of implementation.

Advisers can now download a free guide which puts technology and Dynamic Planner at the heart of taking on all of the challenges thrown up by the imminent deadline for open products and services. Dynamic Planner has just announced dates for its Consumer Duty Roadshow, plus advice firms can also attend its series of Consumer Duty focused Training Academies.

Yasmina Siadatan, Sales and Marketing Director at Dynamic Planner said: “The countdown to implementing Consumer Duty is well underway.

“We believe that technology is the key to overcoming the perceived challenges associated with what may feel like a very daunting prospect. Whether you are happily immersed in the process of implementation or still have unanswered questions, we urge you to download our free Consumer Duty Guide or join us at our Consumer Duty Roadshow or Training Academies.

“We are committed to helping our clients wherever possible and providing them with all the support they need.”

Along with insight, webinars, training and CPD at its events, Dynamic Planner also offers a range of services within its one system technology which echo the needs and standards of the regulation, including:

Target Markets: A target market of clients can be defined by factors including age, wealth, risk and sustainability profile. Positive and negative criteria can be documented, underlining which products and investment solutions are suitable for targeted clients’ needs and objectives, and preventing foreseeable harm.



A target market of clients can be defined by factors including age, wealth, risk and sustainability profile. Positive and negative criteria can be documented, underlining which products and investment solutions are suitable for targeted clients’ needs and objectives, and preventing foreseeable harm. Product and Service Governance: Investment solutions can be researched and recommended in line with target market needs. All research and governance is whole of market, independent and extends to products and platforms. It gives clear oversight of the product and investment recommendations universe and enables advice firms to demonstrate the controls in place to avoid harm and enable clients to pursue their financial objectives.



Investment solutions can be researched and recommended in line with target market needs. All research and governance is whole of market, independent and extends to products and platforms. It gives clear oversight of the product and investment recommendations universe and enables advice firms to demonstrate the controls in place to avoid harm and enable clients to pursue their financial objectives. Understanding and Supporting Clients: A client’s needs, characteristics and objectives can be more deeply understood through risk and sustainability profiling. Dynamic Planner’s client profiling process is rooted in behavioural science to capture the complexity of how a client feels, behaves and thinks, concerning investment risk and sustainable investing.

For more information, visit www.dynamicplanner.com.