X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

#EarthDay2021 – Brewin Dolphin to launch Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service for IFAs

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 22, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Brewin Dolphin announced today it will launch a Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service for IFAs.

Robin Beer, CEO, Brewin Dolphin commented, “We realise that clients’ needs are always evolving. Sustainable MPS meets the needs of IFAs’ clients that want more.”

Sustainable MPS will consist of five model portfolios, designed to maximise returns from income and capital growth while excluding exposure to controversial sectors and seeking exposure to companies with positive societal or environmental impact.

Brewin Dolphin’s award winning MPS team will take responsibility for the Sustainable MPS, which will be headed by David Hood.

Antony Champion, Head of Intermediaries, Brewin Dolphin said, “Hood has a robust fund selection process and, as a result, we are confident that the managers we invest in are market leaders, both in terms of how they integrate environmental, social and governance factors into decision making, and how they engage with companies on material issues.”

The selection process consists of three parts; a classic negative screen, handpicking ESG leaders, and choosing companies with a measurable positive impact to society or the enviroment.

Brewin Dolphin will be tracking a number of sustainability metrics using MSCI’s ESG data to measure the success of its approach. It will assess each model’s ESG score and rating, carbon intensity and alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tom Blathwayt, head of sustainability, Brewin Dolphin explained, “We believe it is important to measure and monitor the impact of a sustainable portfolio given the global challenges we all face. We also want to assess our objective of investing in companies and funds that have a positive societal or environmental impact.”

Blathwayt continued, “We believe that transparency is really important and have decided to use a third party, MSCI, to provide an independent assessment of the ESG risk, carbon intensity and SDG alignment of our portfolios.”

This Week’s Most Read

  • Sir Keir Starmer in pub brawl?
    April 19, 2021

    Predictions of scuffles in pubs came true today, with a landlord being ejected from his own pub by interlopers. Sir Keir Starmer had been listening

  • Class of 2021 retirees at risk of running pension pots dry
    April 21, 2021

    Two thirds (66%) of 2021 retirees risk not having the pension savings to sustain their planned retirement income, according to a new report launched today

  • Sir Keir Starmer, pubs and COVID – taking the piss, not taking a piss..
    April 19, 2021

    We thought you weren’t allowed into pubs these days? Incredible scenes erupted today outside the Raven Pub in Bath, as Sir Keir Starmer was confronted

  • New financial advice service from Vanguard aimed at retirement savers
    April 19, 2021

    Designed for investors saving for retirement, Vanguard Personal Financial Planning launches on the award-winning Vanguard UK Personal Investor platform – vanguardinvestor.co.uk/financial-advice. The service offers personalised

  • The Coming Decade for Climate Solutions
    April 16, 2021

    Randeep Somel, Fund Manager, M&G Climate Solutions Fund, is finding reasons to be cheerful as he uncovers some of the powerful drivers of change which

  • The Superbia Group commits to accountability and living its core values with the formation of a new independent ESG Advisory Board
    April 21, 2021

    The Superbia Group has today signalled its intent to live its values by announcing the appointment of a new independent ESG Advisory Board. The new

  • A Positive Charge
    April 20, 2021

    Ben Constable-Maxwell, Head of Impact Investing at M&G Investments, is one of the driving forces behind the move to integrate ESG, sustainability and impact investing

  • Advice firm highlights how growing reputation boosts referrals amid pandemic
    April 16, 2021

    National financial advice firm, Tenet&You, which opened its new offices at Haddington in December last year, has reported an increase in new business since the

  • A SPAC-tacular surge
    April 19, 2021

    Written by Christopher Butcher, Momentum Global Investment Management During a period of extreme volatility and a global pandemic, the initial public offering (IPO) market had

  • Is responsible investment having an impact?
    April 21, 2021

    #EarthDay2021: Vicki Bakhshi, Director in Responsible Investment at BMO Global Asset Management explores whether investor engagement on climate change is having a real-world impact. Parallel

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine