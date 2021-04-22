EarthDay2021 – Brewin Dolphin to launch Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service for IFAs

Brewin Dolphin announced today it will launch a Sustainable Managed Portfolio Service for IFAs.

Robin Beer, CEO, Brewin Dolphin commented, “We realise that clients’ needs are always evolving. Sustainable MPS meets the needs of IFAs’ clients that want more.”

Sustainable MPS will consist of five model portfolios, designed to maximise returns from income and capital growth while excluding exposure to controversial sectors and seeking exposure to companies with positive societal or environmental impact.

Brewin Dolphin’s award winning MPS team will take responsibility for the Sustainable MPS, which will be headed by David Hood.

Antony Champion, Head of Intermediaries, Brewin Dolphin said, “Hood has a robust fund selection process and, as a result, we are confident that the managers we invest in are market leaders, both in terms of how they integrate environmental, social and governance factors into decision making, and how they engage with companies on material issues.”

The selection process consists of three parts; a classic negative screen, handpicking ESG leaders, and choosing companies with a measurable positive impact to society or the enviroment.

Brewin Dolphin will be tracking a number of sustainability metrics using MSCI’s ESG data to measure the success of its approach. It will assess each model’s ESG score and rating, carbon intensity and alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Tom Blathwayt, head of sustainability, Brewin Dolphin explained, “We believe it is important to measure and monitor the impact of a sustainable portfolio given the global challenges we all face. We also want to assess our objective of investing in companies and funds that have a positive societal or environmental impact.”

Blathwayt continued, “We believe that transparency is really important and have decided to use a third party, MSCI, to provide an independent assessment of the ESG risk, carbon intensity and SDG alignment of our portfolios.”