ebi partner with New York Times bestselling author

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 16, 2022
in News
ebi have partnered with New York Times bestselling author, Dan Solin. Best known for his highly successful Smartest series of books, Dan’s coaching and digital marketing services are now available to UK based advisers.

His latest publication, Ask: How To Relate to Anyone, examines a scientifically based way to interact with people, and has now been turned into a digital micro learning course.

The course is presented by D. Nik Kendrew, a British medical practitioner with a passion for medicine and psychology. Dr Kendrew explains the research underpinning Dan’s book, outlining how advisers can improve their client engagement and increase sales, with key takeaway’s for advisers to implement straight away.

Dan’s findings can be used to deepen and strengthen relationships in all areas of life.

Dan comments, “In my own life, implementing my findings has increased my level of personal happiness and deepened my relationships. People project the nicest qualities onto me, like kindness, thoughtfulness and insight, whenever I encourage them to talk about themselves.”

To win a free copy of Ask: How To Relate to Anyone, please email by following the link below:

Click here to enter the draw to win a free copy of Ask: How To Relate to Anyone

To find out more about Dan’s partnership with ebi visit: https://ebi.co.uk/services/dan-solin-consultancy-services/

