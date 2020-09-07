Vert Asset Management CEO, Sam Adams, is the new Non-Executive Director of EBI Portfolios.

Adams has experience as a senior manager in the financial services sector. Sam’s particular expertise is in ESG investments and presenting ESG solutions to advisers and investors alike.

Craig Burgess, CEO of EBI Portfolios, said, ‘We’re very excited to have Sam join the team. Our views on passive, factor-based and ESG investing are aligned, and we look forward to bringing Sam’s experience in this space back to the UK market.’

Burgess continued, ‘ESG investing is becoming a larger and larger part of our proposition at EBI. Sam will be joining the team to aid in increasing the ESG elements of our portfolios.’ As well as, ‘Liaising with our network of advisers; sharing best practice and advise on how to present an ESG solution to investors.’

Adams started Dimensional’s Financial Advisor business in the UK & Europe and led it for ten years. In 2016 he founded Vert Asset Management, a dedicated ESG investment manager focussed on making sustainable investing easier for financial advisers and their clients.

Sam said, ‘I’m honoured to have the opportunity to help with the next evolution in advice – the adoption of sustainable and ESG investing. EBI has been a leader in helping advisors adopt and implement an evidence based investment solution for clients.’

EBI will soon announce a series of webinars in conjunction with Sam, focussing on the changing landscape of ESG investments, and providing templates and advice on presenting ESG solutions to retail investors.

