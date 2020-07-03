Click here to register for the MPS Webinar to hear from experts in the space, including Craig Burgess, Chief Executive Officer of EBI Portfolios.

About Craig Burgess

Craig Burgess is Chief Executive Officer of EBI Portfolios. Craig has 28 years of experience in the wealth management industry as a financial adviser and serial entrepreneur. An early adopter of evidence based investing, Craig founded EBI Portfolios as the first ‘Turnkey Asset Management Program’ (TAMP) in the United Kingdom, to supply advisers with an outsource facility for investment management. In 2014, Craig launched Vantage, a Discretionary Fund Management (DFM) service to supply low-cost balanced fund management. Previously, Craig founded and sold Blackstone Wealth Management, a successful financial advisor practice. Craig holds the Investment Management Certificate, is a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Planner and is a Fellow of the Personal Finance Society.

Register now to hear Craig answer important questions, such as:

How are ESG funds incorporated into an evidence based, passive portfolio?

Which factors do you incorporate into your suites of portfolios?

How many portfolio suites do you offer – why so many?

How have you seen investors’ and advisors’ attitudes towards passive investing changing over the past decade?

How have you seen investors’ and advisors’ attitudes towards ESG investing changing over the past decade?

EBI describes itself as a TAMP – how does this differ from a traditional MPS provider?

As a TAMP, what additional resources are offered to your advisor network?

How are your portfolios’ ESG credentials measured?

EBI AMC is 0.12% – how are you able to have such low costs and does this detract from the quality of your portfolios?

Click here to register>>