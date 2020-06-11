EBI (Evidence Based Investments) has launched its latest product offering; the EBI Vault, giving its network of advisers and paraplanners access to daily-updated fact sheets, all available in individual firms’ own-branding.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer our adviser network additional tools and features; as a TAMP (Turnkey Asset Management Program) everything we do at EBI is aimed to make an adviser’s job easier, and the Vault will join our existing suite of support tools.” Says Craig Burgess (pictured), CEO of EBI Portfolios.

“We partner with clients to provide portfolios through our Managed Portfolio Service, Vantage, but also to offer much more support; we’ve created cashflow modelling tools, provide portfolio analysis, catalogue whitepapers and research, and assist with some daily administration tasks our network faces.

“A goal of ours has always been to offer advisers ‘own-branding’ and a white label service on a selection of the materials produced by EBI, and we’ve already started working to increase the features within the Vault. It will soon be able to act as a presentation tool for advisers to use when meeting with clients; including interactive, custom branded charts and graphics to visualise the performance of each of EBI’s portfolio.”

Based near Birmingham, EBI specialise in offering evidence based, passively managed and low-cost investment solutions to financial advisers throughout the UK. In addition, EBI provides a suite of resources aimed at helping advisers communicate their investment proposition to clients. EBI operates an optimised ‘tolerance-based’ re-balancing service, which aims to minimise the frequency of re-balancing and the volume of trades, thus reducing the cost of re-balancing.

Founded in 2010, EBI offers four portfolio suites; ‘UK-Biased’, ‘Global’ (excludes ETF’s), ‘World’ (includes ETF’s) and a recently launched ESG-integrated ‘Earth’ suite. All portfolios are constructed with tilts towards various ‘factors’ that the academic community has identified explain performance, providing premiums above market returns.