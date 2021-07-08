X

EBI’s ESG webinar series continues with GSI’s Garrett Quigley

Kim WonnacottbyKim Wonnacott
July 8, 2021
Events, News, Sponsored
EBI’s ‘Summer of Sustainability’ ESG webinar series got off to a flying start with the Chairman of Arabesque, Georg Kell attracting IFAs from across the UK keen to discover his insights into how sustainability and technology are shaping future investment trends.

View the Georg Kell webinar here

The DFM is looking forward to its next ESG virtual event with industry big hitter, Garrett Quigley, Managing Partner and Co-Chief Investment Officer at GSI.

The webinar is on  Wednesday 28 July at 2pm and will address the ‘Challenges of Integrating ESG within a Value Strategy’ and will cover a number of topics including;

  • The historical pattern of value versus growth returns
  • How best to design a portfolio to capture the value factor
  • What to expect from the value factor going forward
  • Issues that arise when integrating sustainable investing with value investing

Garrett’s career spans over 25 years managing quantitative investment strategies, including a lengthy period as a senior portfolio manager at Dimensional Funds Advisors, a market leader in factor based investments strategies.

Garret co-founded GSI with an ambition to forge a distinct investment philosophy that combines diversified factor based investing with a view to the long term sustainability of investments.

GSI combine ESG information with factor exposure data for each company and ensure that their portfolio has appropriate tilts to size, value and profitability, and diversified at stock and sector levels.

Find out more about integrating ESG within a value factor based strategy by booking your place here

Click here to find out more about EBI

