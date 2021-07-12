EBI’s Vantage Managed Portfolio Service launches on Fundment platform

EBI have announced that their Vantage Managed Portfolio Service (MPS) is now available on the Fundment platform

Strong interest from EBI’s members requesting the availability of this modern digital platform led the DFM to begin work on integrating with Fundment, bringing the total list of integrated platforms to 13.

EBI has successfully negotiated a discount for assets held on the Fundment platform and within the Vantage Managed Portfolio Service.

Fundment’s competitive charging structure combined with this discount, will make the platform an attractive prospect for advisors.

Advisors can access information on these terms through the EBI portal or by contacting EBI at [email protected]