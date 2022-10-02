Eco experts reveal the most googled questions about sustainability

“What is sustainability” tops the list as the world’s most googled question about sustainability, a new study has revealed.

“What is sustainability” is by far the most asked question, with 58,000 average monthly searches.

So indeed, what is the definition of sustainability?

Simply put, sustainability is the avoidance of depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance. Another way to put it is that sustainability is the need to fulfil this generation’s needs without compromising the needs of future ones, while ensuring economic growth, social care and well-being.

Second on the list with 11,700 average monthly searches is “why is sustainability important?”

The answer to this question is among the easiest ones, as it all comes down to improving quality of life for both humans and nature, protecting ecosystems and preserving natural resources for future generations.

Sustainable choices are essential to preserve life as we know it, otherwise there will be huge impacts on humans, animals, and the environment we all live in.

A more specific question, “why is the issue of sustainability important for development” is third with 8,000 average monthly searches.

This question links directly with the first two: as sustainability is all about preserving resources and the environment, it means that there must be enough of these assets for future generations to use, in order to develop even further.

Further down, “what is sustainability in business” is fourth with 6,600 monthly searches.

It all comes down to running a business the sustainable way: meaning that your actions as a company shouldn’t harm or negatively impact the environment, communities, or society as a whole.

The top five closes with yet another specific question which receives 6,200 average monthly searches: “what is a recent trend relating to sustainability worldwide”.

Depending on when this question is searched, the answers might be very different and they will continue to change, as trends come and go. As of September 2022, there are various trends that can be cited, such as the emergence of sustainable cryptocurrencies or the negative impact that greenwashed ads can have on the environment.

Top 5 most googled questions about sustainability Rank Question Global volume 1 what is sustainability/what does sustainability mean 58,000 2 why is sustainability important 11,700 3 why is the issue of sustainability important for development 8,000 4 what is sustainability in business 6,600 5 what is a recent trend relating to sustainability worldwide 6,200

