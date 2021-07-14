EdenTree Investment Management launches adviser focused multi-asset fund range

EdenTree Investment Management, the responsible and sustainable investment manager with a strong heritage of delivering performance with principles, has enhanced its offering with a new range of multi-asset funds aimed at advisers.

Launched on 1 July, the EdenTree Responsible and Sustainable Multi-Asset Cautious, Balanced, and Growth funds are designed to provide advisers with tailored access to EdenTree’s responsible and sustainable investment expertise.

The three funds are designed to meet the range of different risk objectives and investment goals advisers are faced with, with the Cautious fund offering a lower level of relative risk than the Balanced and Growth funds, which comprise higher equity weightings.

The actively managed strategies will seek to deliver long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio of assets able to withstand any market environment, taking a bottom-up approach to security selection. The equity and fixed income allocations will be invested directly into EdenTree’s existing range of global and regional funds – benefiting from their proven track records and ensuring high responsible and sustainable standards.

Meanwhile, the funds’ alternative allocations will primarily be invested in listed infrastructure and real estate investment trusts.

The funds are managed by Chris Hiorns (pictured), head of multi-asset and European equities, who has been with the firm since 1996 and has been instrumental to the growth of EdenTree’s multi-asset proposition.

Hiorns will be supported by the wider investment committee, including EdenTree’s new chief investment officer, Charlie Thomas, who joined the firm earlier this month.

The team will also work alongside EdenTree’s responsible investment team, headed by Neville White, to ensure the new multi-asset funds run in accordance with EdenTree’s responsible and sustainable approach and environmental, social and governance risk factors are fully integrated into the investment process. This approach covers four key areas – screening, engagement, governance and thought leadership research.

Chris Hiorns, head of multi-asset and European equities, says:

“Investors want their portfolios to make a difference and have a positive impact on society and the environment around them. Having launched one of the first ethical equity funds in the UK in 1988, we are not just participating in a fad. This launch demonstrates a continuation of our long-term dedication to performance with principles.

Charlie Thomas, chief investment officer, adds:

“As an authentic and experienced specialist fund manager, EdenTree provides a responsible and sustainable approach advisers can trust, in the face of an increasing number of newer entrants into this space.

“Our experts have some of the longest continuous track records of any in the UK investment community. This stability reflects our clear culture and strong values that focus on our business, people, environment, community and customers, and we believe this sets us apart from other asset managers.”