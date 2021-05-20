X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Effective IHT Planning using business relief

Peter CareybyPeter Carey
May 20, 2021
in Featured, IFA Magazine, News, Sponsored
Share this story
Share this story

Blankstone Sington’s Inheritance Tax Portfolio provides an award winning approach to sheltering part of your client’s estate from IHT, with the potential for capital growth. The following case study illustrates one way in which it can be used to support the needs of an individual client.

With so many different ways in which advisers can help clients to minimise the IHT liability on their estate after their death, Liverpool- based stockbroker and investment manager Blankstone Sington’s Inheritance Tax Portfolio has the advantage that investors have the opportunity to obtain full IHT relief after only two years.

How does it work?

The IHT portfolio comprises companies traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM), with the objective of securing Business Property Relief (BPR) against IHT by investing in a range of qualifying companies, yet still enables your clients to maintain control of their assets.

As a business, they have been successfully investing in smaller companies for over 40 years. Their Inheritance Tax Portfolio has been available to investors since 2010, and operates through our specialist in-house research department.

An IHT Case Study

The following case study shows how the IHT portfolio can be used to help a client meet their IHT planning needs.

The client scenario

Mr Cunningham is 90 years’ old, is in good health, of sound mind and has investments valued at £600,000. The value of his assets is such that, notwithstanding existing tax reliefs and exemptions, and without acting soon, his estate is likely to incur an inheritance tax charge upon his death.

His financial plan has shown that with a net disposable income of over £65,000 per annum, Mr Cunningham can afford to tolerate risk and some financial loss from his investment portfolio without negatively impacting his future standard of living.

Critical for this client is his objective to mitigate his potential inheritance tax liability to the best of his ability whilst retaining control of his assets.

The advantages of business relief

He understands that taking advantage of the tax benefits of Business Relief, by investing into a portfolio of qualifying investments for a minimum of two years, gives him that option.

He further understands that the funds must remain invested until his death if a claim for inheritance tax relief is ultimately to be successful. An investment in selected AIM stocks via Blankstone Sington’s Inheritance Tax Portfolio is therefore an appropriate option to meet his needs.

Mr Cunningham’s application is assessed to ensure that the service meets his needs, objectives and risk profile.

Assessment of needs

As he is over 90 years’ old, an assessment of Mr Cunningham’s vulnerability takes place and additional care is taken with regards to investment advice. Studies suggest he will become increasingly more likely with each passing year to suffer from physical ailments which may impact his ability to look after himself, potentially requiring costly additional care, or mental ailments which may impact his ability to assess and understand his investments and make financial decisions.

We determine that he is a confident investor with experience using a range of financial products and services, frequently reviewing the value of his pensions and investments. His income exceeds his expenditure and his capital reserves are such that he will not require access to the portfolio to fund his current standard of living or to meet any future expenses including potential care costs, in future.

Mr Cunningham’s tolerance for risk is high. Indeed, he understands that the Inheritance Tax Portfolio follows a high-risk investment strategy and that its value may fluctuate sharply. Despite his age presenting potential susceptibility for harm, Mr Cunningham displays no signs of vulnerability.

Mr Cunningham decides to invest £65,000 in the IHT portfolio, which represents a relatively modest proportion of his overall capital.

Key considerations:

  • Net worth and income
  • Current IHT liabilities
  • Confident investor whose attitude towards risk is high
  • Investment timescale – no requirement or intention to access funds

Summary of benefits:

  • 65,000 invested in IHT portfolio
  • 100% IHT exemption after two years
  • Reduction in IHT tax bill of £26,000, assuming 40% tax (based on current legislation)
  • Continued control over the assets and ability to access at any time
  • Recommend retaining income produced for re-investment
  • Anticipated portfolio yield of 2-3% £1,300 – £1,950 additional income per annum

About Blankstone Sington

Since 1976 Blankstone Sington has been one of Liverpool’s leading investment management and stockbroking firms.

Thorough yet flexible, Blankstone Sington provides a bespoke, trusted service and prides itself on being independently owned, meaning the firm isn’t burdened by a rigid ‘corporate view’.

We have worked in close association with other professionals – including financial advisers – for many years, supporting their clients and businesses through our range of services, including: Bespoke Investment Management, Model Portfolio Service, Inheritance Tax Portfolio Service and Stockbroking.

Our approach is tailored to meet individual clients’ needs and objectives. We will work collaboratively with you to review and develop suitable investment strategies and create a portfolio to meet specific financial targets and goals in order to help your clients to achieve their aims, delivering the same high standard of service that you provide for your clients.

To find out more visit www.blankstonesington.co.uk or email [email protected]

 

This Week’s Most Read

  • The perfect EIS portfolio company? Introducing Nova Pangaea
    May 17, 2021

    Very simply, Nova Pangaea is a cleantech business that has created a revolutionary process to convert woody and agricultural plant residues into sustainable biocarbons, biopolymers,

  • #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek – why improving culture supports employee wellbeing  
    May 14, 2021

      The world has changed suggests Olivia Fahy, Head of Culture at TCC, as she comments as part of our mini-campaign on this year’s UK

  • Clients who could benefit from Business Property Relief
    May 14, 2021

    For professional advisers and paraplanners only. Not to be relied upon by retail investors. Go to octopusinvestments.com/estate-planning-show/ In a survey of over 700 advisers we

  • Should we fear an inflation shock?
    May 13, 2021

    The bond market spooked investors once more, with rising yields on inflation fears the main focus of attention in February. The M&G multi asset team

  • Standard Life Aberdeen appoints Caroline Connellan as CEO of Personal Wealth
    May 17, 2021

    Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) announces the appointment of Caroline Connellan as Chief Executive Officer of Personal Wealth. Caroline will report directly to Stephen Bird, CEO

  • Rising Eurozone inflation not a long-term threat: Aegon Asset Management’s Hermanns
    May 18, 2021

    Despite recent rises in the consumer price index, the eurozone economy has too much slack for inflation to structurally move above the ECB’s target of

  • Risk Management main driver of ESG among UK insurers
    May 17, 2021

    According to recent European insurance research commissioned by Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI), 87% of UK insurers believe that risk management is the main driver of

  • The Openwork partnership launches its first ever TV campaign
    May 17, 2021

    The Openwork Partnership launch its first TV advertising campaign as part of its new growth strategy, highlighting its new tagline, “For us, financial advice is

  • Join M&G Investments at the Finding value in Fixed Income webinar
    May 14, 2021

    Join us on Monday 17th May, 13:30 – 15:00 for a comprehensive webinar looking at modern Fixed Income strategies, opportunities and thinking. The Covid-19 pandemic and the impact

  • PIMCO: Positioning Portfolios for a Variety of Inflation Scenarios
    May 18, 2021

    Written by Steve Rodosky & Lorenzo Pagani, Portfolio Managers at PIMCO The near-term outlook for inflation continues to suggest a temporary spike, reflecting an adjustment

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine