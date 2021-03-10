X

EIS experts discuss the budget and immediate deployment solutions for your client

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
March 10, 2021
in News
Struggling to deploy funds for your clients this tax year? Watch back our webinar where we do the work for you.

On March 4th GBI hosted a panel of EIS industry leaders discussing the implications of the budget and an easy to follow guide on the exact steps to take and funds available for maximum tax efficiency before April 5th.

During the proceedings expect fascinating conversations and detailed insights from the EIS industry leaders, as they delve deeply into the nitty-gritty of the EIS scheme at this all-important time of the year.

Including Andy Davidson, CEO of Nova Growth Capital, James Faulkner, Director at Vala Capital, Dr Paul Mattick, Head of Sales & Private Investor Relations at Mercia Asset Managementto name a few.

The range of questions covered include:

  • Core information: when investment must be made to guarantee deployment
  • How many companies in the closing tranche?
  • Are you being rushed to find companies to fit in with this tranche?
  • Are these all new companies, or are there any existing companies getting further funding. If so, how is the money going to be used?
  • How long to get EIS3 certificates?
  • Use of carry back…are advisers aware?
  • Can you tell us about one of the companies you are investing in that you are really excited about?

Watch it back here.

