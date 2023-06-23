EISA Announces the Winners of the 2023 Annual Awards Celebrating Excellence and Innovation in EIS and SEIS Community

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) has revealed the winners of the 18th annual EISA Awards, which honour exceptional achievements in the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) community.

The Awards ceremony, hosted by EISA Chair Lord Flight, was held at the House of Lords on Thursday, 22nd June, and celebrated excellence and innovation across various categories.

Each year the EISA Awards bring together a diverse group of professionals, including entrepreneurs, investors, legal experts, and financial advisors, to acknowledge their contributions to the EIS and SEIS community within the UK’s start-up ecosystem.

The Awards focus on highlighting the importance of the EIS and SEIS community in supporting innovation and driving economic growth in the UK. Since it started, the Schemes have attracted more than £30 billion of investment from the private sector and have helped around 53,000 businesses.

EISA Chair, Lord Flight, showed his support, stating, “this year’s Awards displayed the remarkable talents of EISA members. In celebrating their excellence, the EISA is recognising their efforts in helping to fuel innovation and create thousands of jobs across the UK.”

EISA Director General, Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, stressed the significance of acknowledging the industry’s accomplishments, saying, “these Awards showcase the incredible talent and dedication of our members, who work tirelessly to grow and support the industry.”

The Annual EIS Association Awards not only celebrate the successes of investment champions but also inspire and motivate industry professionals to continue driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating job opportunities in the UK.

Highlighting some of the winners Stewart-Lockhart went on to say, “the winner of our Best EIS Investee company award is Belfast based GenoMe Diagnostics which is developing a test to diagnose ovarian cancer at the earliest stages of the disease. It is through the EIS that they were able to secure the investment needed to continue their important work which genuinely has the potential to save thousands of lives every year.”

Sages London, which won Best SEIS Investee company, is creating natural dyes from food waste as a sustainable alternative to help reduce polluting chemicals used by the fashion industry. I’m delighted that we were able to recognise these two incredibly exciting, impact focused businesses which help to highlight the vital work made possible by the SEIS and EIS.”

The winners of the 2023 EISA Awards are:

Best EIS Investment Manager: Foresight Group

Best SEIS Investment Manager: SFC Capital

EISA Impact Award: SFC Capital

Best Newcomer: Waterspring Ventures

Best EIS/SEIS Advocate: Francesca Smith

Best Financial Planner: Adam Young

Diversity Champion: Parkwalk Advisors

Best EIS/SEIS Tax Adviser: Philip Hare & Associates LLP

Best EIS/SEIS Legal/Regulatory Adviser: RW Blears LLP

Best SEIS Investee Company: Sages London LTD

Best EIS Investee Company: GenoME Diagnostics LTD

Entrepreneur of the Year: Sabrina Del Prete

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) is the official industry body for the EIS ecosystem focused on promoting and supporting the EIS and SEIS community.

For more information about the EISA please visit https://eisa.org.uk and to inquire about press opportunities, please contact Christiana Stewart-Lockhart: christiana@eisa.org.uk.