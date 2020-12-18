5 days of online roundtables focusing on the EIS market as we head towards the end of the financial and tax year end, for financial planners, regulated advisers, paraplanners and accountants.

The first (working) week in 2021 will see EISA launch a week- long series of EIS and SEIS focused webinars via Zoom. So from 10am every day from Monday 4th January, settle down, put the kettle on and watch a live, bite sized, 1 hr panel session on a different EIS/SEIS related theme each day.

The daily agenda is below so feel free to sign up to all (preferably) or one (and catch the others on demand at your leisure)

By signing up you will get access to videos of industry professionals giving you their top tips as we head into the tax year end busy season

All webinars are free for attendees and qualify for CPD.

Monday 4th Jan – Re-setting the growth economy – what is happening with EIS, why and what does 2021 hold?

Tuesday 5th Jan – Fees & Exits – Discover how to get less of one or more of the other!

Wednesday 6th Jan – ESG / Sustainable / Social Impact investing – A growing area of investment for clients. How are EIS and SEIS reacting?

Thursday 7th Jan – SEIS – Shining a light on all things SEIS

Friday 8th Jan – Open Forum – Your choice to ask your burning questions to a panel of leading industry experts with a particular focus on year- end tax planning

The webinars will feature:

A series of keynote speakers engaging in a thought leadership panel session – no product pushes

A series of pre-recorded videos from experts giving you their top end of tax year financial planning tips – circa 10 mins

Hosted by Mark Brownridge, Director General of EISA and giving you the opportunity to engage live via text chat.

So, please sign up here and we look forward to seeing the New Year in with you!