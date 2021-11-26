Readers will know that the team behind GBI Magazine is proud to partner and promote EISA in celebrating all that is innovative and inspiring within the EIS Sector. We were delighted to be able to attend the recent EISA Awards ceremony and even more delighted to win a commendation with SidebySide Partnership in the Spirit of EIS category.

Hosted by Lord Flight on behalf of EISA at the House of Lords, the guest speaker was Mark Littlewood, Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs. It is fair to say it was a sparkling occasion, not least as it presented the first opportunity for many colleagues to meet and catch-up in person for quite some time.

In a time of great uncertainty it is reassuring for our industry to recognise the achievements of colleagues working within this important and vital sector. The awards recognised excellence in various EIS and SEIS categories and were awarded to firms, advisers, companies, individuals and journalists who were recognised and applauded for their outstanding achievements.

As Director General Mark Brownridge comments “EISA were delighted to welcome back members to a physical event and it was great to see so many smiling faces! Once again, the judges were blown away by the quality of the entries reviewed which is a reflection of the rude health the industry currently finds itself in. It’s clear the economy, more than ever, desperately needs the amazing ideas that UK entrepreneurs think up to be turned into productive businesses and EIS and SEIS play a vital part in ensuring those businesses get access to the funding they need. The EISA Awards celebrate all aspects of the EIS/SEIS industry from fund managers to individual companies to financial planners without whom the early stage funding ecosystem would quickly fall apart.”

All the finalists and the judging panels’ comments can be found on the EISA website https://eisa.org.uk/ events/the-eisa-awards-2021 we thought we would include our own congratulations to the winners, and those who were highly commended