EISA ‘Plan to Grow 2020’ webinars online

Recordings and text summaries

The EISA ‘Plan To Grow 2020’ initiative was a 5-day series of online roundtables on the EIS and BR markets, featuring a stellar range of expert speakers and featuring topics tailored specifically for financial planners, regulated advisers, paraplanners and accountants.

Here’s a summary of the 5 agendas and panels, and there’s a link at the end which allows you to access the live recordings and text-based summaries for you to short-cut if you prefer.

Day 1

Topic: Fees & Performance

This webinar set out to explore the various fee models that EIS fund managers and others employ and how you can compare them. The secondary focus was on performance – how to assess it within an EIS portfolio, what fund managers do to facilitate an exit and what type of returns investors can expect.

Panel: Andrew Noble (Par Equity), David Foreman (Praetura Ventures), Scott Weavers Wright (Haatch Ventures), Jasper Smith (Vala Capital), Matthew Woodbridge (St James Place)

Day 2

Topic: EIS Post-COVID

Delving deeper into how the EIS market has reacted to COVID-19 and helping you advise your clients on what’s happening at this crucial time. This webinar features a special guest appearance from Kevin Hollinrake, MP and Co-Chair of the APPG for Fair Business Banking.

Panel: Kevin Hollinrake MP, Paul Munn (Par Equity), Andy Davidson (Nova Growth Capital), Jasper Smith (Vala Capital)

Day 3

Topic: Research & Due Diligence

This webinar lifted the lid on the steps you should be taking when reviewing EIS investments, tell you the questions fund managers don’t like to be asked and give you the experts’ view on undertaking compliant and comprehensive research.

Panel: Ewoud Karelse (Tilney), Richard Moore (Calculus Capital), Andy Davidson (Nova Growth Capital), Simon Tutton (Deepbridge Capital)

Day 4

Topic: What’s Next for Business Relief?

The Government wants to make IHT simpler, more intuitive and easier to operate and has tasked the OTS with making recommendations to achieve this. The OTS has reviewed the scheme and has made 11 recommendations for a more understandable IHT tax system. This webinar discusses these issues.

Panel: Bill Dodwell (Office for Tax Simplification), Andrew Aldridge (Deepbridge Capital), Neil Cole (UBS), Dr Brian Moretta (Hardman & Co)

Day 5

Topic: Financial Planning Using EIS

Probing how you can incorporate EIS investment into your clients’ financial plans, and the important benefits investing in EIS can bring. Useful tips on finding more clients who are suitable for this type of investment from your existing client bank as well as ways to attract new ones.

Panel: Francesca Rayneau (Calculus Capital), John Prescott (Praetura Ventures), Fred Soneya (Haatch Ventures), Stephen Jones (Clear Solutions)

I’m afraid I’m in the Lake District at the moment and some strange sorcery prevents me from my customary slick, seamless hyperlinking. But to catch up on these vital webinars, just click on the link below.