Join us on Thursday 11th February 10-11:30am for your EIS run-down to cover the foundational elements of how EIS can benefit your clients, particularly at this time of year.

For IFAs experienced in EIS, this webinar is a good recap and update on latest developments. For advisers not currently using EIS, this is a great opportunity to learn some of the fundamentals.

As well as the basics we will be showing you how to access tax efficient funds in sustainable/ESG, high-tech firms, regional investing and early stage investments.

Mark has over twenty years experience in Financial services and prior to becoming Director General of the EIS Association, he was Head of Research and Development at Mazars, a leading UK financial planning firm.

Mark is highly qualified being a Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Financial Planner, Chartered Wealth Manager and Fellow of the Personal Finance Society and also sits on the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments Accredited firms committee and TISA’s Distribution Policy Council.

Mark’s involvement with EIS began 8 years ago and he has since championed EIS investing within a financial planning context and is extremely passionate about promoting the industry, increasing its effectiveness and ensuring the private sector continues to drive much needed funding to small companies.

