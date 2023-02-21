Tax Efficiency

EISA to deliver a free webinar on ‘EIS for Financial Advisors’

by | Feb 21, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) will host a free one-hour webinar on 1st March, to discuss EIS investment for financial advisors.

During the webinar, the host and expert panellists will outline what investing in an EIS fund looks like, discuss the key considerations to make when investing, and provide some examples of investee companies.

Attendees will then be treated to a Q&A session, which will enable them to field questions for the panellists.

 

The webinar, hosted by EISA Director General Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, will also feature:

-️ Alistair Marsden (Director, Nova Growth Capital)
-️ Andrew Noble (Partner, Par Equity)
-️ Jeffrey Faustin (Chief Investment Officer, Jenson)
-️ Jessica Franks (Head of Investment Products, Octopus Investments)
-️ Matthew Moynes (Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing, Calculus Capital)
-️ Sunil Shah (CEO, o2h Ventures)

The webinar is a production of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA), the official membership organisation for the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme.

‘EIS for Financial Advisors’ will take place at 10AM on 1st of March. Register now here.

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Estate planning is the big opportunity of 2023

Estate planning is the big opportunity of 2023

Estate planning is something too many families put off. But recent events have made inheritance tax and providing for loved ones a priority. As the cost of living has risen sharply, wealthy parents are looking to give away some of their assets earlier. Not only to...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts