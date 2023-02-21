EISA to deliver a free webinar on ‘EIS for Financial Advisors’

The Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA) will host a free one-hour webinar on 1st March, to discuss EIS investment for financial advisors.

During the webinar, the host and expert panellists will outline what investing in an EIS fund looks like, discuss the key considerations to make when investing, and provide some examples of investee companies.

Attendees will then be treated to a Q&A session, which will enable them to field questions for the panellists.

The webinar, hosted by EISA Director General Christiana Stewart-Lockhart, will also feature:



-️ Alistair Marsden (Director, Nova Growth Capital)

-️ Andrew Noble (Partner, Par Equity)

-️ Jeffrey Faustin (Chief Investment Officer, Jenson)

-️ Jessica Franks (Head of Investment Products, Octopus Investments)

-️ Matthew Moynes (Assistant Director of Sales & Marketing, Calculus Capital)

-️ Sunil Shah (CEO, o2h Ventures)



The webinar is a production of the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association (EISA), the official membership organisation for the Enterprise Investment Scheme and the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme.

‘EIS for Financial Advisors’ will take place at 10AM on 1st of March. Register now here.