Elon Musk now wants to be called ‘Technoking of Tesla’ – really

Elon Musk has been called many things – not all of them can be repeated here – but now he wants, officially mind you, to be known as “Technoking of Tesla”.

If you think this is a joke, don’t. The news came in an official filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. And it’s not a solo venture either. His financial right-hand-man Zach Kirkhorn is coming along for the ride, having been anointed as “Master of Coin”.

For those of you about to panic (as if), don’t worry, Musk will still retain his role as chief executive of the electric car maker, while Kirkhorn remains chief financial officer.