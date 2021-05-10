X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

EMBARGO 00:01 BST TUES 11 MAY: UK retail sales rise after easing of lockdown – BRC

David RedfordbyDavid Redford
May 10, 2021
in Economic News
Share this story
Share this story

UK retail sales rose 7.3% in April, boosted by strong demand after non-essential stores reopened, industry figures showed.
The rate of growth from April 2019 was above the three-month average of 6% as pent-up demand and increased confidence enticed shoppers back to stores after more than three months of lockdown, the British Retail Consortium said.

Non-food sales rose by a quarter on a like-for-like basis in the three months to April and by 46% in the month of April from two years earlier, when figures were unaffected by Covid-19. In the three weeks after stores reopened on 12 April, non-food sales rose 25% from March, when shops were closed.

Online non-food sales rose 57% in April compared with a 4.3% gain in April 2019 but the rate of growth was less than the three month average of 83% that resulted from lockdown.

The BRC said the figures were good news but warned the industry was still fragile with 530,000 retail employees still on furlough and government support on business rates due to come to an end. Many stores were forced to close during the pandemic and economic uncertainty and high costs mean the sector remains under threat.

Helen Dickinson, the BRC’s chief executive, said: With the short-term pent-up demand for the shopping experience drawing consumers back to stores, non-food sales across stores. It is great to see customers feeling confident visiting shops, a testament to the ongoing investment by retailers in making their stores, warehouses, and deliveries Covid-secure.

“However, this sales growth is fragile. There is little competition for share of spending while parts of hospitality, leisure, and tourism remain restricted and inner cities and town centres continue to perform poorly as many people continue to work from home.”

Furniture was the top-ranked category in April, up from number 9 in March, and sales of clothing improved sharply. Next, a retail bellwether, raised its guidance on 6 May after sales beat expectations. Total sales of health and beauty products, stationery, toys and jewellery fell in April, BRC said.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine