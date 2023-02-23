Embark announces significant enhancements to Embark Platform

Embark Group (Embark) has announced a suite of significant enhancements to Embark Platform as part of its drive to improve service for advisers.

These developments bring a host of new functionality to the platform, as well as a brand new interface, and illustrate Embark’s commitment to building a market-leading adviser experience. These upgrades form an important part of a larger series of technology and service improvements stemming from Lloyds Banking Group’s investment in Embark Platform.

The platform enhancements include; a broader and deeper integration with adviser back-office systems to reduce the need for manual processes; the ability to benefit from tiered charging on family-linked accounts; greater flexibility for advisers to set and time charges; a range of functional improvements for Discretionary Fund Managers (DFM) and Model portfolios; the ability for General Investment Accounts (GIA) to be written in Trust; and a new user interface that provides a greatly improved look and feel.

Embark will continue to invest in adviser support and benefits for users on the Embark Platform with further updates coming throughout the year, including drip feed drawdown. 2023 will see further developments in technology, ease of use and service levels to allow Embark Platform to deliver a best-in-class service for its users.

This announcement follows a recent five-star ‘most improved’ service award for the Advance by Embark platform at the Financial Adviser Service Awards (FASA) 2022 in November of last year.

Jackie Leiper, Embark CEO said: “We are delighted to be able to bring these developments to our clients and look forward to continuing this great momentum to deliver a market-leading service for advisers this year.”

Full details on the updates are available on the Embark Platform website here.