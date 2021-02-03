Embark Group today announces the successful migration of over £7 billion of advised assets onto the Embark platform from the client books of Alliance Trust Savings (ATS), including those from the market-leading trading service provider Stocktrade, which it acquired in October 2019.

Embark platform will now host the savings and investments of over 41,000 additional clients and 30,000 accounts, having delivered on its migration plans set out at the time of acquisition. Over 100 ATS employees have also joined the Embark team as part of the move. Alongside Embark’s sustained organic growth, this significant acquisition has helped build its overall assets under administration to £38.5bn and circa. 415,000 consumer clients.

Customers who formerly used ATS services will benefit from Embark platform’s market-leading, reliable and easy-to-use technology, provided by FNZ. They will see improved user interfaces as Embark continues to develop its digital-first customer experience to remain at the forefront of the investment platform industry.

Peter Docherty, Chief Executive, Embark platform, commented: “This latest successful migration is a testament to the digital capabilities, infrastructure and experience of our team. We believe that this is a really positive development for ATS customers who have come onto our platform, as our ongoing investment in our digital capabilities will ensure that our solution remains at the forefront of the industry. It’s also really exciting to be joined by our former colleagues from ATS, they will provide valuable continuity and help us drive forward our service and proposition for customers.”