Embark named as one of the world’s 50 leading Fintechs

Embark Group (Embark), one of the leading UK retirement solutions providers, has been named as part of the Fintech Power 50, which celebrates trailblazing fintech companies.

Embark set out to disrupt the UK investment savings and retirement market, and is being recognised for its commitment to innovation and delivering real customer value through its technology. Embark joins the likes of Tink, the open banking platform, on this year’s list and was selected from nearly 1000 fintech businesses.

Embark is continuing to invest in its own solutions as well as the wider fintech community. It is currently working to create a dedicated Fintech Venture Studio in Dundee, with the support and collaboration of the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and other key partners.

The ambition is that this will become an innovation centre for technology developments that will be deployed over time by Embark. It will also help grow a diverse group of talented entrepreneurs in Dundee.

Phil Smith, CEO of Embark Group, comments:

“Our inclusion in the Fintech Power 50 is recognition of what we have achieved over the past eight years. We are still a relatively young business, which in a short space of time has successfully disrupted the industry and already achieved £40bn in Assets under Administration. Our mission is to advance the UK investment savings and retirement market through technology, and this is fully aligned with the Power 50’s celebration of innovation across the Fintech space.”