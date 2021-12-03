Emery to adopt Amber River branding ahead of national rollout

Emery (IFA) Ltd, the Chartered independent financial adviser based in Colchester, will be the first adviser firm within the Socium Group to adopt the Amber River name, ahead of a phased nationwide rollout of the new branding. The business will adopt the trading name of Amber River Colchester.

The move is part of a wider branding initiative that, over time, will see all eight existing and future firms within the Group take on the new name and brand identity over the next 12 – 18 months. Exact timings will be agreed with each firm to ensure a smooth transition for staff and clients as Amber River looks to build a long-term substantial regional presence across the UK.

Amber River is the brainchild of Mary-Anne McIntyre who launched the business as Socium Group in June 2019 with the aim of delivering best-in-class face-to-face independent financial planning and advice. Through a number of carefully selected acquisitions in key regions of the UK, the business has grown rapidly and now consists of eight independent financial advisers across 15 locations nationwide, with 85 independent financial planners advising in excess of 13,000 financial planning clients, and £5.1bn AUI.

Emery was one of the first IFA firms to join the Group, becoming a key regional hub in June 2019. Under the leadership of Peter Emery and with funding and support from Amber River, the business quickly expanded, acquiring a number of respected local firms including Orwell Securities and Scrutton Bland Financial Services earlier this year. This takes their adviser numbers to 13, and AUI to £1.3bn, today.

Peter Emery, managing director, Amber River Colchester, formerly Emery (IFA) Ltd, said: “Mary-Anne and the team at Amber River share our values-driven and client-centric approach when it comes to delivering bespoke financial planning and advice to those who need it.

“Being part of the Amber River family ensures our clients will continue to receive high levels of service from the local team they’ve grown to trust and respect over the years, while allowing us to be more visible on a national scale. We love the new brand and are very excited to be the first firm within the Group to adopt it.”

Mary-Anne McIntyre, CEO, Amber River, said: “Socium was always designed to be a holding name for the Group while we built the financial, operational and cultural foundations of the business. It was only when these elements were in place that we felt ready to work with the firms to identify and adopt a name and identity that not only captured what we are about today but what we aspire to be tomorrow. Peter and his team have truly embraced their rebrand, and we look forward to providing them with further central support to help them continue to expand in their region.”