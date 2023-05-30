Entries open for PFS Personal Finance Awards

The 2023/24 PFS Personal Finance Awards are now open for entry.

Recognising excellence in the personal finance profession, the Awards are an opportunity to showcase success, and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals and firms who strive to deliver exceptional consumer outcomes.

Entries close on 14 July and winners will be announced in October of this year, following two judging stages. Each category is judged by a panel of sector practitioners and experts appointed by the Personal Finance Society. The panel represents a breadth of knowledge and experience from across the industry, consisting of consumer representatives, media representatives, a Chartered Financial Planner and a Personal Finance Society Board director.

The Personal Finance Awards, established in 2009, allow winners the opportunity to increase credibility, strengthen client relationships, and attract new talent. Last year, Hazel Bowen was awarded Chartered Financial Planner of the Year, and The Private Office received the award for Chartered Financial Planning Firm of the Year. Full details of previous Personal Finance Award winners can be found here.

Award Categories

This year there are seven Member Awards and one Media Award

Chartered Financial Planner

Chartered Financial Planning Firm

Retirement & Later Life Advice Specialist

Investment Advice Specialist

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Champion

Paraplanner

Education Champion

Personal Finance News Outlet of the Year

Full details of the Awards, including information on how to enter, can be found here.