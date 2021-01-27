EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, announces the appointment of Victoria Hasler, as the new Head of Fund Research.

At EQ, Victoria will lead the team of analysts and is responsible for the fund research output of the firm. She will also research asset-class and portfolio construction ideas for clients’ portfolios and monitoring services provided to them.

With 20 years of investment and research experience management, Victoria joins from Square Mile Investment Consulting & Research where she was Director, Research and Consulting. Prior to Square Mile, Victoria held roles at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers. Rothschild Private Bank and Brewin Dolphin.

Sophie Kennedy, Head of Investing at EQ commented on the appointment: “Victoria has built up an impressive career in fund & ESG research over many years and brings a wealth of investment knowledge to our award-winning team. She holds the CFA Society’s Certificate in ESG Investing and the CAIA qualification and in addition is a CFA charterholder.

“We are very pleased that Victoria has chosen to join EQ and are confident she will be a hugely valuable addition to the business.”

Victoria added: “I am excited to be taking on this role at a time where EQ is undergoing rapid growth across its sustainable strategies and ESG is becoming a core part of the investment process. I look forward to building on EQ’s well-established research capability in this space and working with such a knowledgeable and passionate team’.