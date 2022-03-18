EQ Investors creates fund to help people affected by the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine has created a humanitarian disaster. The UN has warned that the number of people fleeing the country may rise to 5 million in the coming weeks and months.

In the UK over £100 million has already been raised by the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) – including £25 million in match-funding from the UK Government. The DEC unities 15 charities including the Red Cross, Oxfam, Christian Aid, and Save the Children.

The EQ Foundation Ukraine Fund

To help support relief efforts, The EQ Foundation has created a fund of highly respected charities active within Ukraine, that do not benefit from the DEC Appeal.

There are multiple urgent needs, notably: – getting food, medical supplies, and medical professionals to areas under attack- providing protection and basic supplies (including clothes) to refugees who have crossed into neighbouring countries.

In selecting the charities for the Fund, we have focused on organisations that have been working actively in Ukraine for many years and have the infrastructure in place to help now.

All donations will be matched by The EQ Foundation – up to £1k per donation.

We expect that donations to the fund will be allocated equally between the charities listed below:

Direct Relief works in the U.S. and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world’s most vulnerable people. It has a proven record for responding to emergency situations and gains an astonishing score of 100 from Charity Navigator.

For more than 20 years, Hope and Homes has been actively working around the world with the ambition of eliminating the need for orphanages. It is well established in Ukraine and in the adjoining countries.

Lumos has been actively working to reduce the need for institutionalised care of children in Ukraine for many years and so is well positioned to try to maintain protection for those children already living in orphanages as well as those who have recently lost their parents. Founder JK Rowling has put up £1 million of matching for their Ukraine appeal.

MSF is the world’s most experienced organisation at providing emergency medical care within war zones.

UNICEF is a global children’s rights organisation with more than 70 years of experience as well as an established ability to handle emergencies.

UNHCR is the leading specialist refugee agency and has been active in Ukraine since 1994. It is well placed to deal with the huge logistical challenges posed by more than 2 million people, predominantly children or female adults or the elderly, requiring rapid mobilisation of shelter, food, medical supplies, and counselling.

WCK is a US charity that aims to be first to the frontlines, providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. They will build community kitchens, often within hours, and bring in chefs ready to work round the clock.

To find out more and donate, visit: https://eqfoundation.org.uk/ukraine/