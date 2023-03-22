EQ Investors reduces fees on passive sustainable portfolio range 

EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, is reducing the charges on its passive sustainable portfolio range, having celebrated their three-year anniversary at the end of February, with a strong relative performance compared to its benchmark and peer group.

Launched in February 2020, the EQ Future Leaders portfolios target sustainability leaders, using ESG-integrated tracker funds and ETFs. They also invest in sustainable sectors, such as clean energy, healthcare, and green bonds.

As of 1 May, the standard discretionary fund management charge for the Future Leaders portfolios will be reduced from 0.24% to 0.20%. These latest reductions are available to new and existing clients.

New ‘Future Leaders’ charging structure:

Total assets managed by EQ: DFM charge

< £15 million 0.20%

£15–30 million 0.15%

£30 –60 million 0.125%

> £60 million 0.10%

With eight different risk profiles, ranging from Defensive to All-Equity, the Future Leaders team, headed up by Damien Lardoux and Tertius Bonnin integrate ESG factors into portfolio management and construction while investing only in companies that meet EQ’s sustainability standards.

Sophie Kennedy, Joint-CEO at EQ, commented: “We are pleased to reduce the price of our passive portfolio range, to ensure we remain competitive in this growing market and evidence our commitment to partnering with advisers.

“This significant milestone provides advisers with a three-year track record of the portfolios’ performance. Despite a challenging market environment, the Future Leaders portfolios have delivered against their investment objectives.

“Sustainable investing has accelerated in popularity in the last three years. Advisers are obliged to consider sustainability in the advice process going forward and the Future Leaders portfolios were specifically designed with advisers in mind. There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to sustainable investing, and we are well placed as a sustainable DFM to offer a range of strategies.”