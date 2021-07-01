EQ Investors reduces sustainable DFM service charges for advisers

EQ Investors (EQ), the B Corp wealth manager, announces that it is reducing its annual discretionary fund management (DFM) charges with immediate effect.

The reduced DFM charges are as follows:

EQ is reducing its standard DFM charge for the EQ Future Leaders (passive) Portfolios from 0.25% to 0.24%. EQ is reducing its standard DFM charge for the EQ Positive Impact (active) Portfolios from 0.33% to 0.32%. For firms investing over £60 million with EQ a new tier has been introduced with charges set at 0.10% for Future Leaders and 0.18% for Positive Impact respectively.

Sophie Kennedy, Joint CEO at EQ comments: “We hope this new tier will be attractive not only to our existing IFA partners, but to intermediary firms and their clients that are looking to invest sustainably and haven’t worked with EQ before.

“Our ability to continually reduce our charges is possible as we pass on economies of scale advantages to our clients. At the core of our strategy is a commitment to ensure clients benefit directly from the continued success of the business.

“Sustainable investing is increasingly popular with IFAs and their clients. Our portfolios are now available on over 17 platforms and we are seeing unprecedented interest from the adviser community.”

Ben Faulkner, Communications Director at EQ comments: “As the number of governments and organisations making net-zero pledges increases, it is unsurprising so many investors want their investments to reflect their environmental and social values. We expect the growth in sustainable/ESG investing to continue.”