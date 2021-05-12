X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

@EQinvestors portfolios now risk profiled on @DynamicPlanner

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
May 12, 2021
in Uncategorized
Share this story
Share this story

Boosts Dynamic Planner’s universe of sustainable and impact investing portfolios  

Advice firms can now benefit from EQ Investors range of solutions being risk profiled on Dynamic Planner.  EQ Investors (EQ) is an award-winning B Corp discretionary fund manager focused on sustainable and impact investing and has been running sustainable portfolios since 2012.

EQ offers two sustainable solutions for advisers: Positive Impact (active) and Future Leaders (passive) portfolios. Both are diversified, multi-asset portfolios.  The EQ Positive Impact portfolios have a dual mandate: maximising risk-adjusted financial returns while making a positive social and environmental impact. The EQ Future Leaders portfolios use only low cost, passive funds that focus on ESG leaders with additional overweights in selected impact themes. Both solutions have been risk profiled in Dynamic Planner.

Yasmina Siadatan, Sales and Marketing Director at Dynamic Planner said: “Having recently launched our sustainable investing solution we are focussed on ensuring advice firms have the very latest in understanding the sustainability of both people and portfolios. That also entails partnering with asset managers committed to providing sustainable solutions for the growing demand from investors.

“I’m delighted to welcome our very first B Corp to the risk profiling service, EQ Investors, who have opted to behave as an organisation responsible to both the investment returns according to the level of risk taken, alongside having a positive impact on the environment and society, with both a passive and an active range. Suitability and sustainability are becoming hand in hand, and we feel proud to be part of the jigsaw of positive change.”

Damien Lardoux, Head of Impact Investing at, EQ Investors added: “Risk-profiling tools have become an integral part of the advice process to ensure investment plans are best suited for each client’s unique goals and circumstances. As we expand our sustainable model & bespoke portfolio service, we are keen to integrate with strategic partners to enhance our offering to advisers, Dynamic Planner is the perfect fit.”

 

The EQ portfolios now available risk profiled on Dynamic Planner are:

  • Future Leaders Defensive
  • Future Leaders Cautious
  • Future Leaders Balanced
  • Future Leaders Balanced Plus
  • Future Leaders Adventurous
  • Future Leaders All Equity
  • Positive Impact Defensive
  • Positive Impact Cautious
  • Positive Impact Balanced
  • Positive Impact Adventurous
  • Positive Impact All Equity

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine