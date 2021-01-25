Equilibrium has made a name for itself as a financial planning firm with a difference.

Founded in 1995 by Colin Lawson, the company has built a reputation on its commitment to giving back and bettering the lives of those in its immediate community.

Now, following a commercially successful 2019/20 – in which it hit a new turnover high and £1bn AUM – Equilibrium has announced that its last fiscal year also saw the business donate a record amount of money to charities across the UK.

In total, Equilibrium donated £133,961 to 66 charitable organisations.

Equilibrium’s strategy for donations was amplified in 2020, as it appointed a philanthropy adviser to help target charities and organisations which had been hardest hit by the pandemic and required urgent financial assistance.

The adviser, Andrew Evans of Think Philanthropy, also supports Equilibrium’s clients with their own personal philanthropic endeavours.

Debbie Jukes, partner and head of client care at Equilibrium, and trustee of The Equilibrium Foundation, said: “Donating has always been at the heart of Equilibrium’s business strategy. Through our team’s hard work and absolute commitment to our clients, we have created a very commercially successful business.

“We have always felt it our duty to pay that forward and to commit to bettering the lives of local charities, people in our community and even those based further afield who might benefit from our support.

“It’s something we take extremely seriously, and it forms part of our dedication to doing business better. Our team has dug deep to help us reach this figure, including walking the equivalent distance of Manchester to Athens to raise money for East Cheshire Hospice.

“Our purpose at Equilibrium is ‘making people’s lives better’, and our team have helped to demonstrate that this isn’t something we just pay lip service to.

“I’m very proud to reveal the total amount that we donated and raised last year and would urge any business considering upping its CSR efforts to take the plunge. It’s incredibly fulfilling and there are countless charities serving countless families and individuals that need urgent support.”

Since setting up The Equilibrium Foundation in 2010, the company has donated more than half a million pounds to charity.

Recently, it outlined its goal to donate £4m to charitable causes by 2028, after realising it would comfortably hit the £1m target originally set.

The foundation offers charities and organisations in its immediate vicinity ongoing support via its community support scheme, which operates across Greater Manchester, Cheshire East, and Chester and District. Causes and families can apply for funding from The Equilibrium Foundation on its website: https://equilibrium.co.uk/charity/community-support-scheme/

Founded in 1995, Equilibrium is headquartered in Cheshire and manages £1bn of assets for over 1,000 families.