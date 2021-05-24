Equilibrium named best financial services company to work for in the UK

Equilibrium Financial Planning has been named the number one financial services company to work for in the UK. The firm was also named the seventh best mid-sized company to work for across all sectors, marking the fifth consecutive year that the Wilmslow-based business has been recognised in the top 10.

The firm’s purpose is to make people’s lives better, whether that is their clients, their staff or the community. This purpose is embedded in the company’s culture, meaning that throughout the pandemic the team always had a clear goal to strive for and could support each other where needed.

Potted plants, wellbeing kits and vouchers for takeaways are just some of the gifts the Equilibrium team received over the lockdown period to keep spirits high. The culture team also organised online quizzes, bingo games and wine tasting nights to keep everyone feeling connected to each other.

Wellbeing, leadership and personal growth are some of the metrics used in the survey, in which staff anonymously score their employers.

Debbie Jukes, Partner, said: “It’s amazing to be number one in our sector given the competition. I’m so proud of Sarah and Kelly who make up our culture department, and all the rest of the team who have helped us reach the top spot. It’s a brilliant achievement.”

Colin Lawson started the business in his bedroom in 1995 and has overseen nearly 26 years of success and growth at the helm of the company.

He said: “Today’s results are truly amazing. To be the number one financial services company in the UK and the seventh mid-sized company to work for is an amazing achievement.

“To think that we’ve now been in the top 10 for five years running is fantastic. A huge thank you to the team as it’s each and everyone of us that builds the culture, shares those smiles and gives that support that we all need from time to time.”

Headquartered in Wilmslow and with an office in Chester, Equilibrium now employs over 90 staff and reported a turnover in excess of £10m at the end of its last financial year in 2020.