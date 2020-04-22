We heard a few criticise ESG, saying as a hot sector, it will suffer more in a correction.

We have clearly seen the opposite. Seeing a more connected society with less travel as a logical progression from this crisis, we feel ESG and impact investments have far from run their course in outperforming the mainstream.

In addition, life sciences, better quality food, fitness and education will take the lead.

Renewable energy and the electric car have already began take over their eco systems and we expect other areas to follow this trend.

King & Shaxson will be exploring equity investment opportunities in sustainable and impact investing in our upcoming ESG webinar on 28th April.

They will explore:

What now for equities?

Has ESG run its outperformance course?

Following new behaviours in a new consumer outlook

Click here for your invitation and to register for the event.