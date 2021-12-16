Equity Release Supermarket expand operations with unveiling of new Group platform

The UK’s No.1, independent equity release advisory service, Equity Release Supermarket (ERS), have announced the launch of their NEW Equity Release Group site – designed to bring together customers, advisers, lenders and partners in order to champion the power of independent, whole of market advice.

With an intrinsic desire to help propel the industry’s digital and operational functionality, Equity Release Supermarket have now expanded their nationwide platform capabilities to further assist and educate the market. Under the Group of companies and distribution channels, a whole host of tools, knowledge, support – backed by compliance and operational proficiency – are available to all individuals enabling them to maximise their equity release journey.

ERS Founder and Entrepreneur, Mark Gregory, has long been at the forefront of the equity release industry. With the ambition to do things a better way, he set about creating new technologies to elevate the process, coupled with a commitment to provide only the best quality, independent leading advice in the market.

Mark Gregory, Founder & CEO at Equity Release Supermarket commented: “Our mission and focus has always been committed to making the equity release landscape far more transparent, consumer-friendly and ultimately help equip customers with the tools, knowledge and detail that is often lacking.

“However, with new innovations and further expansion we’ve been able to take this a step further, making enhanced improvements and additions with the launch of our Group platform. The new online hub – housing the brands Equity Release Supermarket, Compare Equity Release and Equity Release Partners – caters specifically for advisers, for partners, for lenders and for customers.”

News of the firm’s growth comes just weeks after they launched smartER – the UK’s only intelligent search engine tool within the sector.

Mark added: “smartER was three years in the making as we recognised early on that the equity release industry simply didn’t cater for consumers who are hungry for knowledge and want to research their options in their own time. It was as though the equity release industry believed that consumers shouldn’t be given the opportunity to develop their own understanding, which we know from our research is a huge frustration and a reason why some are sceptical about equity release. Therefore, we wanted to empower our customers so that when they do speak with one of our advisers, they have the confidence they need and the reassurance that equity release is the right solution for them.

“Since smartER hit the market in September, we have great uptake and it has generated close to 30% of our ‘calculator’ related website page views.“

The Equity Release Group showcases Equity Release Supermarket – a company that focuses on advice and education and has grown to become the UK’s No.1 independent equity release advisory service, Compare Equity Release – the most innovative equity release comparison site to-date in the industry and Equity Release Partners – bringing a fresh approach to equity release referrals.

The new Group platform is testament to Equity Release Supermarket’s dedication in developing the industry as a whole, as well as championing the power of independent, impartial and whole of market equity release advice.

Across the equity release distribution channels, Equity Release Group has now helped over 16,000 people realise their dreams through releasing £1.4bn in equity.

Mark said: “We’re really proud of what we have achieved so far and will continue to push the boundaries within the sector. All of which could not have been possible without the exceptional calibre of people that have become synonymous with Equity Release Supermarket.

“We have worked hard over the years to build a culture that reflects an entrepreneurial spirit and hard-working nature, whilst also balancing the understanding needed to nurture one another and ensure we help our customers realise their dreams and ambitions.”

“Our senior team hold board level positions within industry bodies to ensure that we are continually inspiring the future of our industry from a technological innovation, regulatory and compliance standard standpoint.”