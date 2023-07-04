ESG Accord launch new ‘Accord Initiative’ with resources to help advisers with Consumer Duty

With details revealed today, the ‘Accord Initiative’ is a suite of compliance, education, CPD and Regulatory analysis services, all delivered to advisers via a free to access website.

According to ESG Accord, the website incorporates everything financial advisers need to build ESG and Sustainability into their advice process and has been designed to give advisers the confidence to deliver enhanced client outcomes.

The underlying theme is increasing knowledge of ESG and Sustainability (as part of the full spectrum of capital) amongst financial advisers, compliance consultants and paraplanners, enabling them to give compliant advice in a way that delivers good client outcomes whilst meeting Consumer Duty, PROD, COBS and the forthcoming Sustainable Disclosure Requirements (SDR) and investment labels.

You can visit the site at www.accordinitiative.com

The reason ESG Accord can offer access to the Accord Initiative for free is due to the generous support from many of the leading investment houses, and other financial services related organisations in the UK, which include amongst others: London Institute of Banking and Finance, Brooks Macdonald, Rathbones, Fidelity, Aegon Asset Management, Aviva, M&G, Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management, RBC Brewin Dolphin and Janus Henderson.

Lee Coates OBE (pictured), Co-Founder and Director of ESG Accord said:

“With Consumer Duty and new anti-greenwashing regulations now looming on the horizon, and with fund labels to follow, there is an urgency for both advisers and fund managers to prepare for the changes that are coming.“

Elly Dowding, Co-Founder and Director of ESG Accord said:

“Financial services play a key role in the transition to a more sustainable world, which is why we are committed to supporting advisers help their clients make informed choices for investment preferences across the spectrum of capital part of every advised client’s financial advice journey. We aim to ensure the Accord Initiative delivers best practice compliance and advice solutions to support financial advisers, their clients and broader market participants”.