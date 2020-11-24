Check out Invesco’s Insight Document “ESG and your Fixed Income Portfolio” which will help shape your thinking and support your due diligence processes in this increasingly important arena.

When it comes to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Fixed Income investing, there are a number of misconceptions in how these two major themes of 2020 could coexist within the same investment strategy. Where investors have been looking for their bond portfolio to align with their views on ESG, ETFs are beginning to offer solutions.

Investor demand: Investors are making it clear that they want solutions which incorporate their values more consistently right across their portfolio – and it’s not just about equities. And this is becoming even more relevant given the outlook for regulation as well as investor demand.

But how well-equipped are advisers, asset allocators and investment managers to manage these requirements in an accurate, efficient and cost effective way?

How can you get the exposure you need to ensure your clients’ portfolios are well positioned to achieve their objectives – including ESG – in future, and yet remain fully diversified?

Due to the complexity of bond markets, managing passive fixed income ETFs is arguably more art than science. Invesco’s firm commitment to ESG and market leading position as an ETF provider means that they are ideally suited to deliver effective solutions to meet client needs in the fixed interest and ESG ETF space.

