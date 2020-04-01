Triple Point’s Belinda Thomas discusses the due diligence and investment approach of the Triple Point Impact EIS Service.

Watch the video below:

Upcoming event

Due to Coronavirus we have decided to change our upcoming ESG event to a webinar.

The specific date will be confirmed in due course, however this will now be delayed until the week commencing 20th April.

To register for the ESG webinar or for more information, please email [email protected]

