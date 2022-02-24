X

X

ESG webinar catch up: sustainable investing in the aftermath of COP26 and the Covid-19 pandemic

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
February 24, 2022
in ESG News, Events, News
In today’s increasingly crowded ESG investment space, Wealth Managers have such a huge breadth of issues to consider when evaluating sustainable asset allocation and portfolio construction. Advisers too need to be in full possession of the right information about sustainable investment markets in order to effectively advise clients on appropriate solutions.

These issues were all very evident during our latest ESG webinar which took place on Thursday, 24 February 2022. It offered an in-depth and free-flowing discussion with three experts in the ESG and sustainable investing space. All three have strong views on the subject as well as great insight into the challenges, risks – including transition risks – and a broad range of the key issues involved in ESG investing.

If you tuned in, thank you, we hope you found it interesting and valuable. If you didn’t, you can catch up now on the full conversation by tuning in to the recording.

Catch up on the conversation here 

We’re hugely grateful to James Alexander, Chief Executive at UKSIF (UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association) for chairing the discussion so ably, and to Jonathon Spanos, Head of Venture Capital Investment at Vala Capital and last but certainly not least, Randeep Somel, Fund Manager at M&G Investments.

Our panellists discuss a range of topics, including lots of relevant company examples of businesses which are at the forefront of sustainability – and some that aren’t!!

Some of the topics discussed were:

  • Is greenwashing a big problem in sustainable investing? If so, how can asset managers try to overcome it?
  • Why is getting sound sustainability data such a key challenge for ESG investors?
  • Has the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated the move towards sustainable investing?
  • Has COP26 shifted the gears of sustainable investing? If so, how?
  • Do experts believe that investing sustainably no longer means sacrificing the opportunity to maximise investment returns?
  • What are the main areas advisers should consider when evaluating ESG product selection?

Catch up on the conversation here 

This webinar is for Wealth Managers and Financial Professionals only. CPD certifiable.

