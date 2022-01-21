Estate Agents Report Busiest December on Record for House Hunters

- The average number of house hunters registered per member branch was the highest December on record at 461
- Supply of properties continues to fall to an average of just 19 homes per member branch – the lowest on Propertymark record and 42% less than in December 2020
- The average number of sales agreed per member branch fell to 5 which although 38% less than December 2020, is average for December over a five-year period
NAEA Propertymark is today issuing its December Housing Report.
Demand from house hunters
- The average number of house hunters registered per member agent branch stood at 461 in December, this is the highest number on Propertymark record and is an increase of 33% from December 2020.
Supply of available properties
- The number of properties available per member branch stood at just 19 in December, a continued decline from 20 in November
- This is the lowest figure Propertymark has ever recorded
- This means each member branch has an average of 24 buyers for every property they have for sale.
Sales agreed
- The average number of sales agreed per member branch fell slightly to 5 in December, from November’s figure of 7.
- Year-on-year, this figure is less than the number of sales agreed last year which stood at 8 per member branch for December 2020. However, looking back over the past 5 years, the figure is in line with the average number of sales agreed per branch for the month of December
What properties sold for
- In November, the majority of homes sold by Propertymark agents went for over the asking price (38%). However, in December 50% of homes sold for the original asking price. Whilst this shift hints to the usual lull December brings, year on year the figure is still incredibly high. In December 2020 just 28% of properties sold by members were agreed at asking price, with the majority, 67% agreeing sales at under asking price.
Sales to FTBs
- The number of members’ sales made to FTBs fell to 14 per cent in December from November’s figure of 29 per cent
Nathan Emerson (pictured), Chief Executive, Propertymark comments:
“Although December shows the usual festive lull compared with previous months, demand has still been incredibly high when compared against pre-pandemic data with more house hunters registered than in any other December. This could point to a busy January and a perfect time to sell your home if you’ve been thinking about it.”