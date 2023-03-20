Tax Efficiency

Estate planning is the big opportunity of 2023

by | Mar 20, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Estate planning is something too many families put off. But recent events have made inheritance tax and providing for loved ones a priority.

Rising inflation has combined with frozen inheritance tax allowances, impacting families across the UK.

A record £3.5 billion of inheritance tax was paid between April and September 2022.[1]

 
 

The nil-rate band has been frozen for more than a decade. This allowance, and the residence nil-rate band, are fixed until at least 2026. 

PwC calculate that if the £325,000 nil-rate band had instead risen in line with inflation every year since 2009, it would stand at £478,078.[2] This would have allowed a further £153,078 to be left to loved ones tax free.

Meanwhile, inflation reached a 40-year high in 2022[3] The value of estates has skyrocketed, with one in 42 homes now worth more than £1 million[4]

 

It’s worth remembering that Business Relief (BR) could have a role in those conversations. BR is a longstanding relief from inheritance tax relief that’s been supported by successive governments because it contributes to the UK’s growth ambitions.

Writing BR cases

BR offers three significant advantages. Speed, access, and the potential for growth. And these advantages could be invaluable to you and your clients over the coming years.

 
 

But how confident are you in recommending BR-qualifying investments?

In this webinar from Octopus Investments: 

  • Why inheritance tax receipts are climbing and the importance of BR.
  • A panel of financial advisers discuss how they approach writing BR cases.
  • Special guest Mark Greenwood, Director of Compliance Services at SimplyBiz, gives practical tips on risk, suitability, and Consumer Duty.
  • How to choose the right BR investment for a client.

Register now >>

 

Some key risks to keep in mind

  • The value of an investment in the Octopus Inheritance Tax Service can fall as well as rise. Investors may not get back the full amount they invest.
  • Tax treatment depends on individual circumstances and could change in the future.
  • Tax relief depends on portfolio companies maintaining their qualifying status.

[1] “Four safe ways to cut inheritance tax”, The Sunday Times, 6 November 2022

[2] https://www.express.co.uk/finance/personalfinance/1593045/inheritance-tax-IHT-threshold-325-000-Chancellor-Rishi-Sunak-stealth-tax-HMRC

 

[3] https://www.ftadviser.com/investments/2022/03/23/scale-of-the-uk-inflation-shock-revealed/

[4] https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/huge-rise-in-1-million-homes-across-the-uk-mcrrs7ttl

 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Why VCTs should be on adviser’s radar in 2023 

Why VCTs should be on adviser’s radar in 2023 

Written by Jack Rose, Head of Retail Sales at Triple Point Investment Management  2023 looks set to be a decisive year for investors and advisers alike. While there are signs that the UK economy has turned a corner as inflation gradually begins to climb down from its...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts