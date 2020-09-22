@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

Estonian Bank linked to money laundering through UK LLPs and LPs. The Bank of International Settlements releases new research on BigTech and FinTech vast credit volumes.

First, Sam Brodbeck hails new the FCA’s ban on the ‘loyalty penalty.’

Not often that we say well done to the @TheFCA but today's proposals to ban the "loyalty penalty" on insurance will save billions for consumers — Sam Brodbeck (@sambrodbeck) September 22, 2020

Yesterday outgoing FCA chief called for highest post-Brexit regulatory standards.

The results of 3 FCA investigations will be published in Autumn. Chris Woolard, outgoing FCA chief said “I have no doubt there will be painful lessons and the FCA will need to learn from them”. https://t.co/nOE9shUidF — LCF Bondholders (@LCFBondholders) September 21, 2020

On Brexit: Banks step up ‘no-deal’ preparation.

Lloyds and Barclays have also begun to notify clients living in the EU that they will no longer be able to serve them from January. Read more @CitywireWealth https://t.co/9Uhn4K1Ep2 — Citywire (@Citywire) September 22, 2020

Aswath Damodaran rails against ESG – there are some interesting responses.

The promise of ESG is that it is an unalloyed good, with companies, investors and society all benefiting from its adoption. I believe that claim is internally inconsistent and at odds with the data. https://t.co/N4QEFn9IwI pic.twitter.com/H5Lq2ww61S — Aswath Damodaran (@AswathDamodaran) September 21, 2020

Estonian Bank linked to UK money laundering, revealed in FinCEN scandal.

Estonian police records…reveal that the Danske Estonia bankers — required by law to vet their customers to prevent money laundering — instead ran a secret company on the side that helped set up U.K. LLPs and LPs that were designed to conceal the identity of bank clients. https://t.co/hwQrQV3ax6 — Richard Smith (@ncsmiff) September 21, 2020

And finally, the Bank of International Settlements take a look at BigTech and FinTech credit volumes.

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG