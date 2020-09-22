@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.
Estonian Bank linked to money laundering through UK LLPs and LPs. The Bank of International Settlements releases new research on BigTech and FinTech vast credit volumes.
First, Sam Brodbeck hails new the FCA’s ban on the ‘loyalty penalty.’
Not often that we say well done to the @TheFCA but today's proposals to ban the "loyalty penalty" on insurance will save billions for consumers
— Sam Brodbeck (@sambrodbeck) September 22, 2020
Yesterday outgoing FCA chief called for highest post-Brexit regulatory standards.
The results of 3 FCA investigations will be published in Autumn. Chris Woolard, outgoing FCA chief said “I have no doubt there will be painful lessons and the FCA will need to learn from them”. https://t.co/nOE9shUidF
— LCF Bondholders (@LCFBondholders) September 21, 2020
On Brexit: Banks step up ‘no-deal’ preparation.
Lloyds and Barclays have also begun to notify clients living in the EU that they will no longer be able to serve them from January. Read more @CitywireWealth https://t.co/9Uhn4K1Ep2
— Citywire (@Citywire) September 22, 2020
Aswath Damodaran rails against ESG – there are some interesting responses.
The promise of ESG is that it is an unalloyed good, with companies, investors and society all benefiting from its adoption. I believe that claim is internally inconsistent and at odds with the data. https://t.co/N4QEFn9IwI pic.twitter.com/H5Lq2ww61S
— Aswath Damodaran (@AswathDamodaran) September 21, 2020
Estonian Bank linked to UK money laundering, revealed in FinCEN scandal.
Estonian police records…reveal that the Danske Estonia bankers — required by law to vet their customers to prevent money laundering — instead ran a secret company on the side that helped set up U.K. LLPs and LPs that were designed to conceal the identity of bank clients. https://t.co/hwQrQV3ax6
— Richard Smith (@ncsmiff) September 21, 2020
And finally, the Bank of International Settlements take a look at BigTech and FinTech credit volumes.
#Bigtech credit is booming, reaching an estimated USD 572 billion in 2019, while #fintech credit has declined to USD 233 billion, driven by developments in China #techfin #platforms #p2plending #marketplacelending https://t.co/mJGT51bAQa pic.twitter.com/GpJpcExSbD
— Bank for International Settlements (@BIS_org) September 22, 2020
What are your thoughts on these tweets?
Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG