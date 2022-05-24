Ethical Screening launch Fund Rating Stamp to benchmark Ethical Funds

Ethical Screening have launched their new Fund Rating Stamp to help investment advisors differentiate between the growing number of responsibly managed funds.

The Fund Stamp has been designed to communicate a fund’s approach to Exclusions (negative screening), ESG (preparatory non-financial assessment) and Impact (impact or positive screening) processes and policies and is independently assessed and awarded by Ethical Screening.

The funds are rated in detail on Ethical Screening Funds Portal – a free to use resource for registered investment managers and IFAs. The portal is sponsored by leading fund providers including M&G, Castlefield, Rathbones, LGT Vestra and Liontrust.

Ethical Screening’s range of fund selection tools are designed to make responsible investment decision making as accessible and user-friendly as possible, so that advisors of any level of experience and prior knowledge can offer ethically managed products with ease and confidence.

Managing Director, Mike Head said: “We have developed a fund selection tool designed by and for financial advisors, the stamp enables the advisor to see the funds aim and approach at a glance. From avoidance to sustainability, from ethical to ESG, Ethical Screening is a firm rooted in the requirements and expectations of investors.”