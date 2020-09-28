@peter_IFAMAG reads Twitter so you don’t have to.

On Twitter today; Deliveroo set to IPO, German finance group threatens the survival of thousands of UK companies, and London clearing houses get the green light for Post-Brexit business.

Deliveroo set to IPO Isabel Woodford looks st the next European tech stocks likely to go public next.

Up next to list, Deliveroo — but then who? A discussion of the most eligible IPO candidates in Europe, plus why the IPO could be making a comeback https://t.co/Ve692OaIMa — Isabel Woodford (@i_woodford) September 28, 2020

Check out this thread that explains how the Trump Organization filed its tax.

I think some people are a bit confused about how the shell game works in this great piece of @nytimes reporting on the Trump Organization, so here's a quick model that will hopefully clarify it a bit:https://t.co/CM3VV44YQA — David Fickling (@davidfickling) September 28, 2020

German finance house threatens the survival of thousands of UK companies and charities it ‘duped’ into leasing deals.

German finance house in spotlight as thousands of small UK companies and charities say they were "duped" into leasing deals that are threatening their survival https://t.co/f6sBcQkESY — James Hurley (@jameshurley) September 28, 2020

London’s major clearinghouses get the green light for business with EU after Brexit.

London’s major clearinghouses for derivatives, energy and metal trades will be able to do business with banks in the EU next year https://t.co/FBcm0JXyDu — Bloomberg Brexit (@Brexit) September 28, 2020

However, the EU market regulator suggests two clearinghouses may have to shift activities into the EU to serve European customers; Jim Brunsden helps explain what this means.

NEW: The #EU's markets regulator has just put the City of London on notice that it will vet whether clearinghouses #LCH and Ice Clear should have to shift activities into the #EU to serve European customers. A QUICK THREAD ON WHAT THIS MEANS: 1/ pic.twitter.com/rTN4UKWm8I — Jim Brunsden (@jimbrunsden) September 28, 2020

Uber wins the right to operate in London.

Uber judged 'fit and proper' to operate in London https://t.co/gpsA1Yl8dM — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 28, 2020

And finally, Ali Hussain reports of, ‘cynical profiteering by UK fund houses from the Child Trust Funds introduced by Gordon Brown in 2005.’

Alas, the most important #AssetManagement story of the weekend is once again behind a Sunday Times paywall. It’s about the cynical profiteering by UK fund houses from the Child Trust Funds introduced by Gordon Brown in 2005 @AlihussainST @ST_Money https://t.co/LI57ed0kZS 1/3 — The Evidence-Based Investor (@RobinJPowell) September 28, 2020

What are your thoughts on these tweets?

Tweet your responses to @peter_IFAMAG